'Jallikattu' Screenwriter S Hareesh Feels Elated After The Film Reaches Oscars 2021

Jallikattu screenwriter, S Hareesh, expressed his excitement after the 2019 film was chosen as India's official entry to Oscars 2021. The screenwriter, along with R Jayakumar, adapted the screenplay of Jallikattu from Hareesh’s very own short story, titled Maoist. In an interview with ANI, he dedicated this feat to the film's director Lijo Jose Pelliserry. The ecstatic screenwriter also made it a point to credit the producers of the 2019 feature presentation.

In an interview with ANI, S Hareesh said that he is “Very happy to hear the news (of Jallikattu being India's official entry to Oscars 2021). The whole credit goes to Director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Congratulations to the whole Jallikattu team". While crediting and simultaneously acknowledging the contribution of the producers, Hareesh said that "Especially producer O Thomas Panicker, actor Chemban Vinod Jose, my co-writer R Jayakumar, actor Antony Varghese, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Deepu Joseph, and the whole team,"

Jallikattu Plot:

Jallikattu is a 2019 film that is based on a bull that manages to escape the slaughterhouse. In a matter of no time, the members of the remote village come together to track and hunt their common fugitive. Jallikattu plot is filled with humor, drama and heart. The film talks about animal brutality and how humans can come together when they must face a common enemy.

The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pelliserry, who gained much fame and recognition after 2017’s Angamaly Diaries. The 2017 feature presentation revolves around Vincent Pepe, a boisterous young man, who gets involved in the world of crime after he loses his mental balance. His new life path leads him to indulge in acts of irrationality. Soon, Vincent ends up finding himself in the middle of a dispute with a rival business group.

