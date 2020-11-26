Here's Lijo Jose Pellissery's Journey As 'Jallikattu' Is India's Official Entry For Oscars

The 2019 Malayalam film titled Jallikattu becomes India's official entry at the Oscars. Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie has been entered in the International Feature Film Category, the Film Federation of India declared. Lijo's critically acclaimed movie garnered heaps of praises from many across the globe. As Jallikattu becomes India's official entry for Oscars, here's a look at Lijo Jose Pellissery's unconventional journey, from Nayakan to Churuli.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's directed movies

Lijo began his career by directing and starring in the 2010 film, Nayakan. After this, he helmed back-to-back movies like the City of God, Amen, Double Barrel. All the films received positive reviews from the audience. In 2017, he directed the movie, Angamaly Diaries, which hit the bullseye. The action thriller features 86 debutant actors, alongside Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, among others. Angamaly Diaries stormed the box-office and was commercially successful.

In 2018, Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies like Ee. Ma. Yau, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Padayottam also created a stir amongst netizens. While he directed Ee. Ma. Yau, he was roped in for the other two respective movies. Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu released in 2019. Before the film even hit the theatre, it had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received widespread critical acclaim. Jallikattu stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Sabumon Abdusamad in prominent roles and revolves around the awakening of an entire village to catch a buffalo that runs loose.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Reunites With Her 'bae' Burger, Shares Quirky Pic From Dubai

This year in July, Lijo unveiled the trailer of his next film, Churuli, his second collaboration with writer S Hareesh, who wrote the screenplay for Jallikattu. The movie features Chemban Vinod, Joju George, Vinay Forrt and Jaffer Idukki in lead roles. The film is co-produced by Jesto Varghese, O Thomas Panicker, Naushad Salahudin. "This is how a trailer should be not revealing anything still bone-chilling and making us excited every bit, A big fan of Sir," read a user's comment on the trailer. However, the release date Churuli is not yet announced owing to the on-going pandemic.

Also Read | Vishwa Mohan Badola's Death: Take A Look At Some Of His Rare Unseen Pictures

Also Read | Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate One-month Anniversary; Drop 'small Gift' For Fans

Also Read | Prithviraj Gives Sneak Peek Into His Look As ACP Satyajith For Upcoming Movie 'Cold Case'

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.