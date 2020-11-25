'Jallikattu' Nominated For Oscar 2021, Have A Look At How Twitterati Reacted

Jallikattu was the official entry for the 93rd Oscar Awards that will take place in 2021. Today on November 25, 2020, the movie has been selected as the Indian entry for Best International Feature Film and the Twitterati is flooded with reactions as people from the and fans of the Malayalam film industry are proud of the nomination. Read along and have a look at the tweets and more.

Also Read: Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' In Telugu To Premiere On Aha Video In September

'Jallikattu' selected as Indian entry at Oscars 2021

Malayalam action flick Jallikattu has been selected as the official Indian entry to the Oscars 2021. It was nominated in the Best International Feature Film category, as the news came today on November 25, 2020. Twitter users are proud, especially fans of the Malayalam industry have flooded the platform with congratulatory and celebratory messages for the director Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Also Read: Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next, Reveals That The Shooting Will Begin In July

Have a look at the Tweets, here.

Congratulations to #LijoJosePellissery and the entire team of #Jallikattu ❤️



Proud moment for Malayalam film industry . pic.twitter.com/xBc2xlb5wh — Mohanlal The Legend (@MohanlalMedia) November 25, 2020

Congratulations to #LijoJosePellissery @mrinvicible and the entire team of #Jallikattu on being India’s entry to the 93rd Academy Awards! So well deserved 👏🏻👏🏻 #oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/fEujOXp7z0 — ``|¬அருண்காந்த்™¬|`` (@Harunkanth) November 25, 2020

Wow ...It's really a great news for the team of jallikattu .... Official entry for oscar awards from India is not a small news🔥🔥 .. Watched it a month ago ..It deserves this respect ..Now will try to watch another time ...Much love and respect from andhra ♥️#Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/Dto9RuvIe2 — Sunny (@Athirstysoul_) November 25, 2020

Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' Is India's Official Entry To The 93rd Academy Award .

Congratulations 🥳



#Jallikattu #oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/Nn0zOq9CMc — Viral ENTALKS (@VIRALEntertai11) November 25, 2020

Congratulations to #lijojosepelliserry and the entire team of #Jallikattu for being India's entry for the Foreign language film category. 💥⚡#Oscars — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) November 25, 2020

WHAT A WOW! Lijo Jose’s JALLIKATTU has been selected as India’s official entry to the OSCARS 2021! #Oscars2021 #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/35YuwJGP8z — ᐯ ﾒ ᗪ (@VIDTweetshere) November 25, 2020

Finally a good entry from Indian side after so long

Unlike Gully boy 😪😪🥱

Watch this interesting film on Prime Video#Jallikattu#JallikattuForOscars pic.twitter.com/79BAAhRxwg — Ravi Dundigalla (@ravi_dundigalla) November 25, 2020

Lijos #Jallikattu for Oscars. Won't be surprised if it wins it !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 25, 2020

More about 'Jallikattu'

Jallikattu is an independent action film of the year 2019 in the Malayalam language, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with its screenplay written by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. It was based on a short story made by Hareesh named Maoist. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran feature as the focal characters of the movie. The movie revolves around the incident wherein a bull escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village, and all the men of the village gather to hunt it down.

Jallikattu had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on November 6, 2019, and had garnered critical acclaim for itself. It was also presented under the section 'A Window on Asian Cinema' at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. At the 50th International Film Festival of India, Lijo Jose Pellissery got for the movie the Best Director award. The movie made it to screens in and around Kerala on October 4, 2019.

Also Read: Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movies That Won Him Awards And Recognition

Also Read: 'Jallikattu' Movie Beats 26 Movies To Become India's Official Entry For Oscars 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.