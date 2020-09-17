Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' In Telugu To Premiere On Aha Video In September

Malayalam film director Lijo Jose Pellissery's critically acclaimed film, Jallikattu, will be dubbed into Telugu and release on the streaming platform Aha video soon. The Telugu version of the Malayalam movie will premiere on Friday, September 25, 2020. Jallikattu, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF), received positive reviews from the critics and the audiences.

Jallikattu, starring Antony Varghese, Santhy Balachandran, and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead, narrates the tale of a hamlet in Kerala where a let loose buffalo creates havoc. The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by R Jayakumar and Hareesh S. Interestingly, Jallikattu is based on Hareesh's short story Maoist.

The film also features actors like Sabumon Abdusamad, Jaffer Idukki, among others, in prominent roles. Jallikattu reportedly was a box-office success. The movie reportedly collected Rs 20 crores from the domestic centres. Jallikattu also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival and received rave reviews.

Malayalam movies on Aha video

Malayalam movie like Forensic, And The Oscar Goes To, and others were dubbed into Telugu and released on Aha video. All the above-mentioned films were well received by the Telugu movie audience. Interestingly, several Tamil movies too have made it to Aha video recently.

What's next for Lijo Jose Pellisserry on the work front?

Lijo Jose Pellissery is currently working on A. A few months ago, Lijo Jose Pellissery announced the movie's title with a bold poster on his social media. Sharing the first poster of the upcoming film, Lijo Jose Pellissery wrote, "Rolling from July 1st." (sic)

Rolling from july 1st Posted by Lijo Jose Pellissery on Monday, 22 June 2020

Lijo is yet to reveal the cast and crew of the film. Besides the upcoming flick, Lijo Jose Pellissery also has Disco with Indrajith and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead. Thereafter, he reportedly has Anti Christ with Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil, and Indrajith.

