Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, JR NTR's rousing tribute to COVID-19 fighters, watch

India united in applause for those helping the country in the fight against COVID-19. The citizens adhered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request on the day of Janta Curfew by coming together, by clapping, ringing bells, playing an instrument or banging an object in respect of doctors, nurses, and all others who are taking the battle head on. Even celebrities came out of their homes, and the who’s who of Bollywood posted pictures and videos of the moment.

Tollywood joins COVID-19 battle

The Telugu stars were not far behind, as they too, came out for the cause, most of them with their families. Pawan Kalyan rang the bell for over two minutes and gave his tribute to doctors, nurses, health workers, sanitary workers, media and police.

We salute to all the Doctors, Nurses, health workers, sanitary workers, media and police for fighting against corona. pic.twitter.com/2KuzdVhdcx — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 22, 2020

JR NTR also took his son along and rang the bell to salute those working in healthcare and emergency services ‘selflessly leading the fighting against COVID-19.’

Salute to all our brothers and sisters in healthcare and emergency services, who are selflessly leading this fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xjtVee0T0m — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 22, 2020

Ram Charan also clapped at his window, with wife Upasana recording him. He called the solidarity that India showed as ‘beautiful’ while the latter called it ‘great initiative’ and ‘great feeling’, expressing pride about India and tagging the Prime Minister.

Allu Arjun came out with his entire family, wife Sneha, father Allu Aravind, mother Nirmala and his kids Ayaan and Arha, and other members clapping and conveying their gratitude to those serving the society during the tough time.

Spl thanks to all the Doctors,Nurses,Police,Army and many more serving the society. Gratitude. #jantacurfew pic.twitter.com/XhLW9jJ5Pc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 22, 2020

Earlier, Bollywood stars, politicians, sports persons also were spotted clapping and using other gestures to convey their gratitude to the COVID-19 fighters.

The toll in India for COVID-19 has risen to 341, with seven deaths reported in all.

