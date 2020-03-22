PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Clangs Thaali To Support Coronavirus Fighters Amid Janta Curfew

As India clapped and rang bells at 5 PM and to show solidarity to the members of essential services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben also became a part of it. In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, she can be seen clanging a thaali (plate) to express gratitude to those providing essential services.

#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

India showed its gratitude to health workers, media persons, etc for their fight against coronavirus amid lockdown by clapping at 5 PM on Sunday. PM Modi later took to Twitter and said that it is the beginning of a battle and people should pledge to continue social distancing.

Coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 341 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with two death reported in Mumbai, one in Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. On Thursday, the Centre announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

