Jayaram Talks About Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Says 'it's Like Mahabharata'

Jayaram, last seen in Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan. The forthcoming movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, Jayaram said that the film is shot on a huge scale with several high-octane battle sequences.

Jayaram, who plays Azhwarkadiyan Nambi in the upcomer revealed that about 30-40% of the shooting is complete, and the rest will be shot after the lockdown ends. Comparing Ponniyin Selvan to Mahabharat, Jayaram exclaimed the movie as the biggest film to be made in India. Spilling beans on his character, Jayaram revealed that he essays the role of Azhwarkadiyan Nambi, who has a baldpate with just a lock of hair in the front.

Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles. The Mani Ratnam directorial is currently under production. Originally, Ponniyin Selvan was slated to hit the marquee by the end of 2020, however, due to lockdown imposed owing to coronavirus, the movie, is reportedly shifted to next year.

Ponniyin Selvan speculated to be Mani Ratnam's dream project is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The Mani Ratnam directorial is reported to be a two-part film, whose screenplay is adapted by theatre actor Elango Kumaravel and the director himself. Ponniyin Selvan's shooting began in 2019, and till now, the team has finished two shooting schedules.

The forthcoming movie is co-produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Mani Ratnam under their production banners Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies respectively.

Besides Ponniyin Selvan, Jayaram will sport a bald look for his Sanskrit film Namo. The movie directed by Vijeesh Mani will see Jayaram in the role of a mythical character Kuchelan, who is the friend of Lord Krishna. Reportedly, Jayaram has undergone a drastic physical transformation for the film, reports have it that the actor has lost 22 kgs to play the part. Besides the upcomer, Jayaram also has Vikram Prabhu's Party. The upcomer is currently in post-production.

