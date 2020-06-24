'Bigg Boss Kannada' Fame Neha Gowda Devastated Over Fake News Of Giving Birth In The US

Bigg Boss Kannada season 3's fame Neha Gowda recently became a victim of a hoax news that stated that the actor has given birth to a baby girl in California, USA. She took to her social media to slam the reports regarding the same. She further requested people to reach out to her for clarification regarding any news or information about her personal life.

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Neha Gowda falls prey to hoax

As reported by an entertainment portal, in a now-expired Instagram post, Neha Gowda wrote, "I thank my fans for letting me know of the fake spread article about me. When such articles roll out and get active just because of some random news about someone which is not true I really feel devastated. I don't know why they write something like that which isn't true just to make their notes viral".

Urging people to reach out to her for clarifications she said that just this thought will change the way the news is written. As added by the report, Neha Gowda further wrote, "Once again, I request this to be mellowed down. you never know who would lose his/her life when something fake goes viral. Thoughts are sometimes dangerous to put someone into trouble and we have seen a lot of cases already. Let us all put in efforts to live and let live. I have always encouraged media writers when they have approached me. please contact me in the future and I will be happy to give out genuine content".

Neha Gowda also bashed the media for writing the fake news about her and urged the writers to be a little considerate when reporting on such news. The Bigg Boss Kannada 3 contestant is an air hostess by profession and made her acting debut with a Kannada serial Swathi Chinukulu. She became a household name with her serial Lakshmi Baramma and was shot to fame with her Bigg Boss stint.

The actor tied the knot with Chandan Gawda in 2018. Gowda is currently settled in California, USA but is currently in India. According to media reports, Chandan returned from the US in March and was in self-isolation for a while.

