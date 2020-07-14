Sharad Malhotra On Battle With Depression: 'Took Me Two Years To Muster Courage'

Recently, television actor Sharad Malhotra who became a household name with 2006 shows Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, opened up to a local media outlet about his depressing phase in his career. The actor admitted to being depressed after a flop career in Bollywood films. Sharad during his interview, reportedly spoke about his failures and how he failed to create a mark in the film industry.

Talking about the same, Sharad reportedly shared that after his television shows received a great response from his fans, the actor thought that he would become one of the best actors in Bollywood. The actor got an opportunity to work in Bollywood and featured in two films like From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath. However, both did not fare well on the box office and went on to be huge flops. After not being able to create his niche in the film fraternity, Sharad reportedly said that he was unable to accept the fact that his films did not turn out well at the box office. The actor called the period as the worst phase of his life and said that he had stopped thinking of doing television shows.

Adding further, the actor explained that for four years he was maintaining a distance from everyone. He said that he had turned towards spirituality, meditation and also focused his attention on exercising. The actor shared that it took him two years to gain enough courage and confidence to look for work all over again.



The Kasamh Se actor admitted that later he realized the importance of working on television and how much he has learned by working on it. This thought of the actor made him try his luck on the small screen again and despite so many ups and downs, Sharad said that he did not give up on the problems easily and understood that the failures were a part of life.



Sharad concluded the interview on a positive note and said that the problems he has faced in life have taught him to be extremely patient and mentally strong as according to him, many people face rejections every day and if the person is not patient enough, then Sharad mentioned that he is bound to be lost in this fast-moving world. The demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had sparked several debates on social media regarding depression, mental illness and much more. After his demise, several other stars came out in the open and narrated their stories of battling similar conditions in the industry since long.

