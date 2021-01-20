'Jeene Nahi Doonga 2' Cast: Actors Who Played Different Characters In This Comedy Film

Directed by Arun Raj Varma, the film Jeene Nahi Doonga 2 released in the year 2016. The film starred actors Prashanth, Amanda Rosario, Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Sonu Sood, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rao Ramesh, and Brahmaji in pivotal roles. The film released in Tamil with the title Saagasam, while it was released as Jeene Nahi Doonga 2 in Telugu. The film itself is a remake of a Telugu film Julai, which released in 2012.

The film follows the life of a jobless young man who tries to earn some quick money through betting. He comes across a criminal named Bittu, by foiling his bank heist. Throughout the film, the man tries to escape the wrath of the criminal, with the help of his wits. Read ahead for the cast of the film and to know the cast of Jeene Nahi Doonga 2.

Jeene Nahi Doonga 2 cast

Prashanth as Ravi Narayan

Actor Prashanth portrays the role of Ravi Narayan in the film Jeene Nahi Doonga 2. He’s jobless and wants to earn quick money unlike his father Naryan Murthy. He meets a local thug named Bittu and they come up with the plan on betting on an IPL match. However, the police arrive at the location and their plan fails. Ravi gets hold of the money used for betting and exposes the local thug at the end of the movie.

Sonu Sood as Bittu

Sonu Sood played the character of Bittu, a thug in the film Jeene Nahi Doonga 2. He uses the main character, Ravi, to rob a bank, and later when he realizes that Ravi has run away with his money, he runs to kill the protagonist. At the end of the film, the protagonist ends up winning and exposes Bittu.

Amanda Rosario as Madhu

Actor Amanda Rosario essays the role of Madhu in the film, a middle-class girl who works with a travel agent Murthi, an associate of Bittu. Ravi befriends Madhu to make fake passports for Bittu’s gang to leave the country. Meanwhile, he also befriends Madhu and they fall in love with each other.

Kota Srinivasa Rao as Varatharajan

Actor Kota Rao is seen in the role of Varatharajan, a local MLA, in the film. He plans to rob a bank with the help of a local thug named Bittu.

