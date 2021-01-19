Denzel Washington Turns Teary-eyed As Son John Calls Him 'the Greatest Actor'

American actor Denzel Washington has won the hearts of the audiences and critics with his stellar performances in films. Recently, the actor had an interview with Access Hollywood wherein he was discussing his upcoming movie The Little Things. During the conversation with Sibley Scoles, it was revealed that Denzel's son John David Washington has praised his father after being named as the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times. He had turned teary-eyed over his son's praise. Read ahead to know how Denzel Washington reacted.

Denzel Washington turns teary-eyed over his son's praise for him

Denzel Washington's son was all praise for his father after his father was named as the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times. He said that it is about time that he received this recognition. He also added that he is the greatest actor top ever do it and they (his family) were very proud of him. Denzel Washington was not aware that his son had said such kind words about him. Upon hearing this, he said that he was speechless and he did not know that his son had said that.

The New York Times has deemed Denzel as the best actor of the 21st century. Manohla Dargis and AO Scott were the critics who were curating the list for the same. According to a report by People, they said that it was the easiest decision that they made. They also said that they had argued over other actors but when it came to Denzel, they had unanimously agreed. Dargis and Scott also praised the star's efforts at building a successful career in the racist industry he works in.

Denzel Washington is married to Pauletta Washington. Pauletta and Denzel Washington's children are John David Washington Olivia Washington, Katia Washington and Malcolm Washington. In the interview with Access Hollywood, he had also praised his daughter Olivia to be a great actor as well. Denzel Washington's upcoming movie The Little Things is a psychological thriller film. He plays the character of Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon who is sent to Los Angeles to gather evidence for a case. But when he gets there, he finds himself getting sucked in the case of a serial killer.

Image courtesy- @officiadenzelwashington and @johndavidwashington Instagram

