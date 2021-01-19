Olivia Munn '100 Percent' Happy For Ex-boyfriend Joel Kinnaman's Engagement To Kelly Gale

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale announced their engagement on Instagram on Monday. Joel shared the news by posting a picture of the couple, embracing each other on a clifftop. Kelly wearing a stunning engagement ring. Many fans and followers congratulated the couple. What caught the attention was Olivia Munn’s comment on Joel’s post. Read ahead to know more.

Sharing a sweet photo of the proposal, which shows him down on one knee and Gale smiling from ear to ear, he wrote that Kelly refused his proposal, he also wrote that he was kidding. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages and love. Olivia Munn was among one those who shared messages of congratulations on the post. She reacted by using the ‘100 per cent’ emoji. Have a look below.



Kelly Gale also shared a picture with Joel in which she can be seen flaunting her ring. In the picture, they can be seen kissing. She captioned her post by saying, ‘Yours forever’ with a heart emoji.

Joel Kinnaman and Olivia Munn

Olivia's reaction to the proposal is highlighted she was in a relationship with Joel for two years. They met in 2011 but confirmed their relationship in March 2012. They ended their relation in 2014. According to US Weekly, a source told them that Joel and Olivia had ended things a few months before April 2014 but they seemed fine. The source also added that one of the major reasons was to do with the long-distance relationship that they were in. He was filming in Toronto and she was in Los Angeles. Another source reported that the pair were close friends before they started dating. It added that they had been able to stay good friends even after the breakup.

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale

Joel went public with his relationship with Kelly in 2019. Their romance was seen at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2019. Kelly is a former Victoria’s Secret model whereas, Joel is known for The Suicide Squad. This will be the first marriage for Kelly while it will be the second for Joel. Joel was married to Swedish tattoo artist Cleo Wattenström from 2015 to 2018.

