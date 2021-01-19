'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This Iconic 1985 Romantic Movie

Ram Teri Ganga Maili was a 1985 romantic film with Raj Kapoor at the helm. The movie is included in the list of all-time blockbusters. It was the highest-grossing movie of that year and among the three highest-grossing movies of the decade. Read along to know the star cast of the movie.

Also Read: Amit Sadh Says Wearing Indian Army Uniform Gives Him Goosebumps Every Time

Ram Teri Ganga Maili Cast

Mandakini

Mandakini played the titular role of Ganga in the movie, and this proved to be the most popular role the actor portrayed through her career while also getting her nominated for the Filmfare for Best Actress. She got quite a lot of attention for her bold scenes in the movie wherein she was partially nude, and they also stirred up quite a controversy. The actor’s other popular movies include Dance Dance, Kahaan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho.

Rajeev Kapoor

Rajeev Kapoor played the lead role of Narendra Sahay in the movie. He is the youngest son of renowned actor Raj Kapoor and has acted in several movies of which the most notable include Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He last appeared on screen in the 1990 movie Zimmedaar.

Also Read: Dolly Parton's Birthday: Did You Know She Played Miley's Godmother On 'Hannah Montana'?

Divya Rana

Divya Rana is also popularly known for her role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, where she played the role of Radha Choudhary. She made her debut in the movie Ek Jaan Hain Hum, and later acted in the movies Watan Ke Rakhwale, Ek Hi Maqsad, Aasmaan, Maa Kasam, Param Dharam and several others. She stopped appearing in movies after her marriage and now stays in Mumbai working as a photographer and making ceramic sculptures.

Sushma Seth

Sushma Seth played the role of Dadimaa in the movie. Her movie career started off in the 1950s and found the theatre group Yatrik in Delhi. Her debut movie was Junoon in 1978 and is also famous for her role of Dadi in the show Hum Log. She has worked with several famous directors including Dev Raj Ankur, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Manish Joshi Bismil and Chander Shekhar Sharma.

Also Read: Rytasha Rathore Opens Up About Her Upcoming Bumble Show 'Dating These Days'

Also Read: Harry Brant Passes Away At The Age Of 24 From An Accidental Drug Overdose

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.