'Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa' Actors Shiva And Siddhi Dance To The Tunes Of 'Tik Tik Vajate'

With the government gradually easing the lockdown restrictions, the TV and film industries are also gradually returning to shoots. Amid many shows, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa has now resumed shooting. The lead pair Vidula Chougule and Ashok Phal Dessai performed a beautiful flashlight dance in a recent episode of the show. Ashok took to his social media to share the video with his fans. Take a look at his post.

Ashok Phal Dessai took to his Instagram to share the video with his fans. The duo is seen performing a unique flashlight dance by playing with their shadows in a dark room. Both Ashok and Vidula Chougule are dancing to the tunes of Tik Tik Vajate Dokyat from Duniyadari. Sharing the video with his fans, he wrote in the caption, "How was Today’s Dance Performance...?". [sic]

The duo's romantic scenes are often well-received by the audience. Fans were fascinated by the Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa lead pair's dancing skills and took to the comments section to pen down their thoughts. One user wrote, "Loved it, already viewed the performances many many times until I’ve lost the count ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜¬".

About Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa

Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa is a Marathi language daily soap that airs on Colors Marathi. Along with Ashok Phal Dessai and Vidula Chougule, the show also stars Chinmayee Sumit and Mohan Joshi. The show's current airing time is 8 PM. The plot of the show revolves around an immoral man named Shiva who is forced to get married to Siddhi, a woman of principles. The duo eventually falls in love but has to face a lot of obstacles to win over Shiva's mother.

Talking about resuming to shoot in an earlier interview, Ashok Phal Dessai revealed that the crew has an assigned chair for everyone on the set. He added that if in case a chair gets misplaced, they hunt it down and make sure they use the assigned chair only. The actor also revealed that they have their individual food plates assigned as well.

