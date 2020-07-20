'He Mann Baware' Team Resumes Shoot, Channel Shares Pictures Of The Cast

With the government gradually easing the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, many shows and films are resuming their shooting schedules. Towards the end of May, certain guidelines for shooting amid the pandemic were also released by the government. Among many others, Marathi daily soap He Mann Baware has also resumed shoot. The channel on which the show airs took to their official social media handle on July 16 to share a series of pictures of the cast on set. Take a look at the pictures below and read on:

He Mann Baware resumes shoot, channel shares pictures

Judging by the pictures, it is clear that the channel has ensured that the He Mann Baware crew is following the guidelines laid down by the government. The actors and crew members went through thermal checks and were also spotted wearing masks and PPE kits. The show is expected to resume their regular airtime from July 21 on Colors Marathi.

In an interview with a leading daily, actor Shashank Ketkar revealed that he returned to the set after four months. He said that he felt like their 'vacation was over' when he saw his team standing in front of him and they met each other after a long time. The actor added that he felt the same jitters while shooting that he felt on the first day of his shoot.

The actor said that it made him more positive because he felt like everything was still fresh when they began shooting for the show. Ketkar said that they are all working together and the shoot has started with new vigour and enthusiasm. The actor further stated that he is very happy since they are sincerely trying to stand up again.

He Mann Baware started airing in 2018 and has been running successfully ever since. Along with Shashank Ketkar and Mrunal Dusanis, the show also stars Sharmishtha Raut, Vandana Gupte, and Pradeep Patwardhan. The show revolves around a business tycoon named Sidharth who falls in love with a widow named Anu. The two fall in love but they face obstacles when Sidharth's mother struggles to accept him.

