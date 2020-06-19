'Aaron' Starring Shashank Ketkar & Neha Joshi Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

The Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi actor Shashank Ketkar and the Zenda actor Neha Joshi's Marathi film titled Aaron is now streaming on the over-the-top streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Both Shashank and Neha are some of the highly celebrated actors of the Marathi television and film industry. The Marathi film which released in 2018 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, revealed the makers themselves on Twitter.

'Aaron' streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

The Marathi film Aaron is helmed by Omkar Ramesh Shetty, who is known for his content-driven work and unique concepts. The director was also a part of the highly popular Indian crime television series Gumrah End of Innocence and Azaan Khan's Bankster team. The lead actor Shashank Ketkar also took to Instagram to share the news with fans that Aaron is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Shashank Ketkar-Neha Joshi starrer is touted to be one of the few Marathi films to be shot in several foreign locations including Paris, Canada, Hungary, Romania, Israel, and India. Aaron's director Omkar Shetty is one of the most talented filmmakers of the Marathi film industry who has also worked on multiple projects of Yash Raj Films like Seven and Khotey Sikkey to name a few. Alongside the lead cast, the Marathi film also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Atharva Padhye, Antoinette Fekete, and Toth Barnab in key roles.

2018's Aaron was also one of the three films that were marketed at the Cannes Film Festival last year by the Government of Maharashtra. The film's official Twitter handle had shared the good news with fans on the social media platform last year. Check out their tweet below:

'Aaron' synopsis:

Aaron's story revolves around the life of a fifteen-year-old boy from a small village in Konkan, Maharashtra, who could not meet his mother for several years due to her work in Paris. Later his uncle is entrusted with the responsibility of taking the boy to his mother in Paris, which turns out to become an unforgettable sojourn for them. The story of the boy's quest to meet his mom with the help of his uncle showcases many dimensions of human behaviour, feelings, and emotions.

Watch the trailer of 'Aaron' below:

