Tejashri Pradhan Shares A Selfie Wearing Mask From The Sets Of 'Aggabai Sasubai'

Following the new mandates by the government, the shoots of various daily soap operas have begun post-Unlock 1.0 phase. Many Marathi shows including Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Maza Hoshil Na, Aggabai Sasubai and Tuzhat Jeev Rangala have resumed shooting. Recently, Tejashri Pradhan, who is known for playing a significant role in Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi, shared a selfie in which she is seen wearing a mask. Take a look:

As the shooting of the show resumes in full swing, actor Tejashri Pradhan, who is portraying the role of Shubhra on the show Aggabai Sasubai, took to Instagram handle to share her work photos. In the post, Tejashri can be seen wearing white floral saree and holding a script in her hand. The actor is looking glamorous as ever in her makeup as she sets her hair before the shoot.

After a long time, Tejashree Pradhan is making an appearance on the TV screen. The popular television actor was last seen in the year 2016. Hence, her huge fanbase is rejoicing her comeback as Shubhra in Zee Marathi’s show Aggabai Sasubai. The serial also features Nivedita Saraf (Asawari), and Girish Oak (Abhijeet) in the lead roles and it highlights the deep bond shared between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law.

Since the team of Aggabai Sasubai is back on the sets, all the members are giving extra importance to adopting the various safety measures. In the video released by Zee Marathi on Instagram recently, the cast and crew of the show can be seen prepping for the upcoming scene on the sets. Check out the video below.

Every member who is present on the set seems to have embraced the change brought about by the new normal. Nivedita Saraf, who is portraying the role of Asawari on the show, revealed that the makers and the team members are following all the proper precautionary measures to ensure safety. She also noted that the sets are being sanitised regularly and the makeup artists have been provided with PPE kits.

Besides this, Girish Oak, who plays Abhijeet, took his fans through the various safety measures being undertaken on the sets. In the clip, every member of the team is seen wearing face shields, masks, and gloves. Girish also said that it’s a challenge for everyone to shoot while following the rules of social distancing, but they have accepted it.

