Jitendra Joshi To Pay Tribute To Late Author Ratnakar Matkari Via Digital Reading Session

Popular Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi recently took to his Instagram to share details about the Ratnakar Matkari show. It is an online story reading session which is an amalgamation of several stories and poems written by the Late Ratnakar Matkari.

This digital show marks a tribute to the highly celebrated Marathi writer and filmmaker who passed away at the age of 81 on May 17, 2020, due to COVID-19. Badamraja Production has organised this digital reading session with actors like Jitendra Joshi, Vijay Kenkre, Pushkar Shrotri and, Sharvari Lohokare.

Jitendra Joshi to pay tribute to Ratnakar Matkari via digital reading session

The sudden demise of Ratnakar Matkari has left the Marathi Film Industry in deep shock. The veteran littérateur is known for his poems, plays, and movies. In order to pay tribute to the much-loved multi-faceted personality, actors like Jitendra Joshi, Vijay Kenkre, Pushkar Shrotri and, Sharvari Lohokare are coming up with a digital reading session. In the show, the most popular and significant stories, as well as poems by the author, will be read by these famous personalities.

Jitendra Joshi shared details about this show via his social media. This celebratory reading session will be done online on August 1, 2020, to commemorate the contribution of Late Ratnakar Matkari to the world of entertainment. While sharing his thoughts about Late Ratnakar and the show, Jitendra expressed his excitement to be a part of the storytelling session. The Sacred Games actor further added that he is a huge admirer of Late Ratnakar Matkari's work as has read numerous stories of him.

Jitendra Joshi also talked about his pleasure of working with artists like Vijay Kenkre, who is directing the storytelling session. Apart from this, Ajit Parab, who is a famous Indian musical composer, is going to give the music for the Ratnakar Matkari tribute show. One can book tickets for the reading session on August 1, 2020, online from the official Para Share Entertainment website. On the work front, Jitendra Joshi was last seen in the comedy-crime titled Choricha Mamla which did great business at the BO. The film also starred popular Marathi stars like Amruta Khanvilkar, Hemant Dhome, Kshitee Jog, and Aniket Vishwasrao.

