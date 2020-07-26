Amruta Khanvilkar's Keyboard Playing & Singing Skills Are Evident From This Post; See Here

If there is one Marathi star who is truly making waves in Bollywood as well, it is none other than Amruta Khanvilkar. With her stellar acts in films like Malang, Satyamev Jayate, and Raazi, Amruta sure has cemented a special place for herself in the Hindi Film Industry.

The absolute stunner has also been surprising her social media family with her different skill set during the lockdown. The diva is sure spending her quarantine in the most enticing way. Khanvilkar recently took her Instagram to share a gorgeous post, wherein she can be seen singing and playing the keyboard in an adorable manner. Take a look

Amruta Khanvilkar Plays Keyboard And Sings Melodiously In This Instagram Post

Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram wall is nothing short of visual delight. You can see an amalgamation of the Raazi actor's captivating photos. The Malang actor recently posted this tuneful video on her Instagram handle. Wherein, not only is Amruta Khanvilkar singing Agent Vinod's chartbuster track Raabta in an adorable way but also flaunting her keyboard playing skills.

Amruta certainly looks like a professional keyboardist in this video. She is seen playing the entire track, with difficult notes replicating in a highly effortless way. Apart from playing, the tunes of this Pritam's soundtracks amazingly, Amruta Khanvilkar is crooning the lyrics of Raabta following notes from her diary, and this is certainly the cutest thing you will witness today.

Dressed in a casual lime green top with no-makeup, Amruta Khanvilkar looks very pretty in this video. For hair, she opted for a simple half clipped in and half-open updo. In between in this Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram video you can also observe the Natarang actor blushing and making goofy faces. AK, thanked pianist Sajal Agrawal in her caption for teaching her this euphonious number on the keyboard.

Apart from this, Amruta Khanvilkar was recently in news for making her Reels debut with Ranveer Singh's popular poem from Gully Boy titled Doori. Dressed in a majestic white lucknawi embroidered kurta, the Welcome Zindagi actor looked splendid in the video. Checkout her Reels video here-

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar was last performing some daredevil stunts on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The Nach Baliye winner gave a tough fight to her co-contestants and garnered a lot of attention for her funny antics in KKK as well.

