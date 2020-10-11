Did You Know Jr.NTR’s Brindavanam Was Remade In Marathi With Raqesh Bapat & Pooja Sawant?

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, most commonly known as Jr.NTR or Tarak, is the grandson of Telugu actor-politician NT Rama Rao. He is himself an Indian actor and television personality, who is predominantly known for his works in the Telugu movie industry.

In 2010, the actor played the lead character in the Telugu language action romantic movie, Brindavanam. The movie was highly acclaimed and a huge commercial success. But, fans will be surprised to know that Jr.NTR’s Brindavanam was remade in the Marathi language with Raqesh Bapat and Pooja Sawant. Read further ahead to know more about the Marathi remake of the movie.

Jr.NTR’s Brindavanam's Marathi remake

In 2010, Jr.NTR played the lead character in the Telugu language action romantic movie, Brindavanam. The movie has been written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie cast Jr.NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles while Prakash Raj, Srihari, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukesh Rishi, Tanikella Bharani, and Brahmanandam as the lead characters. The movie was highly critically acclaimed and a huge commercial success at the box-office. The movie has also been remade in many languages.

In the Marathi language, Jr.NTR’s Brindavanam has been remade as Vrundavan (2016). The remade version of the movie has been directed by TLV Prasad, and cast Pooja Sawant, Raqesh Bapat, Sameer Deshpande, and Bharat Ganeshpure as the lead characters. The plot of the remade version of the film revolves around the Mr-fix-it Krish who decides to help his girlfriend’s best friend by posing as her boyfriend until he decides to completely fix her family problems and reunite them as a whole.

Brindavanam became the second biggest hit of the Telugu movie industry in 2010 after Nandamuri Balakrishna's Simha. The movie was also remade in the Odia language as Love Master, in the Kannada language as Brindavana, in the Bengali language as Khoka 420, in the Bhojpuri language as Hum Hai Jodi No.1 and in the Bangladeshi language as Buk Fatey To Mukh Foteyna. Having six remakes, the movie is one of the nine movies that are the second highest remade movies in India.

