Director Trivikram Srinivas To Approach Janhvi Kapoor For His Next With Jr NTR: Reports

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, last seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, might soon make her Telugu movie debut. According to Cinema Express' latest media report, director Trivikram Srinivas is planning to approach Janhvi Kapoor for his next film with Jr NTR.

Reportedly, the filmmaker is contemplating on pairing a Bollywood actor alongside Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor is the frontrunner for the role. The forthcoming movie, tentatively titled NTR 30, marks Trivikram and Jr NTR's reunion after the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018).

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' next?

According to Cinema Express' recent media report, Trivikram Srinivas is planning to explore fresh pairing for Jr NTR in the upcoming film. The reason being, the makers are planning to approach Janhvi Kapoor, soon after the script is finalised. The movie, tentatively titled NTR 30, is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon after Jr NTR wraps up shooting of SS Rajamauli-directorial RRR.

All details about Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas' next

NTR 30, stars Jr NTR in the lead and marks Trivikram and the actor's reunion after the success of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). Their previous movie collaborations have been appreciated by the critics and audience alike. The untitled film is Jr NTR's 30th film. The Trivikram-directorial is produced by S. Radhakrishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram under their production banners.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR?

Janhvi Kapoor has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. The movie is a horror-comedy directed by Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab fame Hardik Mehta. Thereafter, Janhvi Kapoor has Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2, and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan in his kitty. The movie will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli-directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the makers of RRR created a set at the Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

