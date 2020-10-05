'RRR' Shooting Resumes, Ram Charan & Jr NTR To Join Team Later: Reports

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has been in media headlines ever since its announcement in 2018. The film began its principal shooting towards the end of 2019. However, it had to stop due to the pandemic lockdown. The makers have now finally resumed the filming schedule of RRR. Currently, RRR's cast is shooting in Hyderabad after almost seven months of hiatus.

'RRR' team resumes shooting

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of RRR will go on to continue shooting for the next two months without any break. The portal also shared that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are supposed to join the team later. RRR's cast has already completed filming the major parts of the film. According to the report, the makers of RRR are now looking forward to closing the remaining shoot amidst new guidelines and precautions due to COVID-19 in the country.

As mentioned in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of Andhra Box Office, the makers are shooting the film near Hyderabad and plan to continue shooting on the unrevealed location for over the next 10 days. The page wrote, '#RRRMovie Resumed its shoot today near Hyderabad and the schedule to last over 10 days. #RRR'. Check out the tweet below.

#RRRMovie Resumed its shoot today near Hyderabad and the schedule to last over 10 days. #RRR — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 5, 2020

The news went viral over social media and fans were also quick to share their responses. Sharing the exciting news, one of the Twitter users tweeted, '#RRRMovie Resumed its shoot today near Hyderabad and the schedule to last over 10 days. Expect the Teaser update anytime soon _____eagerly waiting with @faridantr'. Another fan tweeted, 'Waiting for ramaraju Voice'.

One of Jr NTR's fan pages shared a video from the shooting location for RRR. In this video, director S. S. Rajamouli can be seen directing the team during the shoot. The fan page tweeted, '#RRRMovie Resumes It's Shoot in Hyderabad Today & The Schedule is Last over 10 Days. Expecting Teaser Soon..!!!'.

#RRRMovie Resumes It's Shoot in Hyderabad Today & The Schedule is Last over 10 Days. Expecting Teaser Soon..!!! 🤩🔥@tarak9999 #KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/OBcWjdFHk2 — Saisreekanth75 (@saisreekanth75) October 5, 2020

Another netizen took to his Twitter handle and commented on Andhra Box Office's post. He wrote, 'Get ready for the bang'. Take a look at the user's tweet.

About 'RRR'

This is a period drama film starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. RRR will also feature Ajay Devgn. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, it is based on a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR will also be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

