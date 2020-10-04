Jr NTR Made His Acting Debut At Age 8 Yrs In A Film Starring His Grandfather?

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, most commonly known as Jr NTR or Tarak, is the grandson of Telugu actor-politician NT Rama Rao. He is himself an Indian actor and television personality, who is predominantly known for his works in the Telugu movie industry. In his acting career spanning 18 years, he has worked in over 28 movies and has successfully created a huge fan base for himself.

Jr NTR has received two state Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Awards South and four CineMAA Awards. He is one of the highest-paid Telugu movie stars and has even ranked 28th in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. But, fans will be surprised to know that Jr NTR made his acting debut at the very young age of 8 years old, for his grandfather’s movie. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Jr NTR acting debut as a child artist

Jr NTR made his acting debut at the very young age of 8 years old. He was a child artist in the 1991 Telugu language historical drama, Brahmarshi Vishwamitra. The movie was written, directed, starred and produced by Jr NTR’s grandfather NT Rama Rao under the banner of NTR Charity Trust. The movie cast NT Rama Rao, Meenakshi Seshadri, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Jr NTR as the lead characters.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of Vishvamitra, who is one of the most venerated sages of ancient times in India. Jr NTR then went on to play the lead character of Rama in the Telugu language mythological film Ramayanam (1996). The movie is directed by Gunasekhar and was acknowledged with the National Film Award for Best Children's Film.

Jr NTR made his adult debut in 2001, with the Telugu language coming-of-age action movie Student No 1. The movie was the debut of the critically acclaimed South Indian director, SS Rajamouli. The movie is considered to be the breakthrough of Jr NTR and fetched him many accolades. Student No.1 sent the director and actor to the big league, as they are big names in their respective fields now.

