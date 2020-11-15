Jr. NTR And Mohanlal Collaborated For The First Time In 'Janatha Garage'; Read Trivia

Janatha Garage, a Telugu action drama directed by Koratala Siva, was released in 2016. It stars Mohanlal, N T Rama Rao Jr., Samantha and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. The movie is the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year with a collection of over 135 crores. But did you know this was the first movie that N T Rama Rao Jr. and Mohanlal acted together?

When Jr. NTR & Mohanlal collaborated in Janatha Garage

Kortala Siva’s decision to bring both the phenomenal actors together in one frame worked in their favour as the movie became the commercial blockbuster at the box-office. In an event, the director revealed that he was on a cinematic high after capturing the stars together. The true essence of actors complementing each other in the movie was captured perfectly by the team.

The plot revolves around Sathyam, played by Mohanlal, and Anand (Jr. NTR) who plays an environmental activist. Sathyam employs Anand at a large automobile service center. He undertakes law enforcement as the legal agencies are inadequate through his group of automobile mechanics.

Jr. NTR predominantly works in Telugu cinema and has a film career spanning over 18 years. He has worked in over 25 movies and is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors. He appeared in movies such as Ninnu Choodalani, Student No. 1, Aadi, Simhadri, Rakhi, Jai Lava Kusa, Raghava, and many more. He has received two Nandi Awards, two Filmfare Awards, and four CineMAA Awards. Jr. NTR is married Lakshmi Pranathi in May 2011 in Hyderabad. They have two sons.

Mohanlal is one of the most iconic actors in Malayalam cinema. He has had a career spanning four decades and has acted in more than 340 movies. He has also featured in other regional movies including Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. The actor has won five National Film Awards, nine Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, and many others. He has been honoured with Padma Shri in the year 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. He has appeared in iconic Malayalam movies such as Manjil Virinja Pookkal, Rajavinte Makan, Chithram, and many more.

