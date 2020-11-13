SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan extend Diwali wishes in special RRR style; Pics Inside

Makers of the highly anticipated film RRR dropped in a delightful surprise for the fans wishing them a prosperous Diwali. Team RRR shared pictures from the sets of the film where the lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan along with legendary director SS Rajamouli s are seen having a great time while celebrating the festival with great zeal.

RRR sends Diwali wishes

Team RRR took to Twitter and shared the picture while captioning them as, “To all our beloved fans, here's to add bright lights to the festive spirit! Happy #RRRDiwali... #RRRMovie." Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look and introduced Jr. NTR which set the internet ablaze, and many more details of the film are awaited. RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Several fans of the film who are fondly looking forward to the film’s release expressed their happiness of seeing the entire cast together. One of the users wrote, “Mega power star Ram Charan.” Another user while extending the wishes wrote, “Happy Diwali to all RR fans.” A third user commented, “A treat for eyes,” while a fourth user wrote, “those smiles are valuable.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently nominated the entire crew of RRR to take part in the Green India Challenge. This challenge requires people to plant saplings and nominate three or more people to continue the momentum. On November 11, the RRR team planted tree saplings at a farm in Hyderabad. The official Instagram page of RRR shared the video and wrote, "Team #RRRMovie accepted our Ramaraju @alwaysramcharan 's challenge and all of us planted saplings... We now nominate the teams of #Acharya, #Radheshyam, #Pushpa... #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai (sic)."

