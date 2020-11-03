Jr NTR's Kind Gesture For His Hardcore Fan Wins Hearts On The Internet; Watch

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR, is one of the leading celebrities in the South Indian Film Industry. Jr NTR, known for his acting skills and vibrant personality, enjoys a massive fan following. The actor often indulges in conversations with fans and social media live sessions. Recently, Jr NTR made a sweet gesture to one of his hardcore fans. The actor made a direct video call to one of his fans, Venkanna, as he has been suffering from muscular dystrophy. The actor extended his helping hand to Venkanna for any kind of help for the sake of the recovery.

Jr NTR’s spokesperson shared the video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen conversing with Venkanna over a video call. Jr NTR tells him to take care of his health and also told him to ask for any help required. Apart from that, NTR even agreed to meet him in person after things went back to normal and click a selfie together.

Along with the video, Jr NTR’s spokesperson also wrote, “Young Tiger @Tarak9999 today interacted via video call with his die-hard fan Venkanna”. He also revealed that his fan is severely affected and is bedridden with muscular dystrophy. Take a look at Jr NTR fan call below.

Young Tiger @Tarak9999 today interacted via video call with his die hard fan Venkanna who is severely affected and bed ridden with muscular dystrophy. Tarak promised to meet him and give him a selfie after things are back to normal. pic.twitter.com/lwGM05NLed — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) November 3, 2020

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post also went on to receive several likes and retweets from fans pages. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his sweet gesture, while some went on to comment about the video. One of the users wrote, “That's y we love him”. While the other one wrote, “great gesture”. Check out a few more tweets below.

In 2001, Jr NTR made his adult debut with the Telugu Language action film Student No 1. The film was the debut of the critically acclaimed South Indian director, SS Rajamouli. The film is considered a milestone in NTR Jr's career as he has received many accolades from his role in the film. Student No.1 sent the director and actor to the major league, as they are both big names in their respective fields. NTR Jr has won two South Filmfare Awards, two state Nandi Awards and four CineMAA Awards. He is among the most well-paid Telugu film stars and ranked 28th in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List.

