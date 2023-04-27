Jr NTR Surprises Allu Arjun On Sets Of Pushpa 2; Photo Goes Viral

Jr NTR made waves on the Internet after the actor’s picture from the sets of Puspa 2 went viral on social media. Jr NTR was in Ramoji Film City (RFC), Hyderabad to make a surprise visit to his friend and south star Allu Arjun. In the shared image, he can be seen dressed in a checkered white-and-blue shirt and grey pants.

The photo surfaced online, on Thursday (Apr 27). While Jr NTR is busy filming for his upcoming film NTR30, his warm gesture to visit Arjun despite his packed schedule won many hearts on the Internet. Check out the picture here:

Earlier on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the two also indulged in a funny social media banter, in which Jr NTR wished him a happy birthday. The Pushpa actor replied with "Thank you for your lovely wishes Bava...Warm Hugs .", to which Jr NTR said, “Only hugs, you won't throw a party, Pushpa?”. Arjun responded with, "Vasthunna !! (Come for the party)."

Allu Arjun-Jr NTR's work front

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently filming for Pushpa: The Rule. He will reprise the role of Pushpa Raj, a former labourer who rose to become a red sandalwood mafia. The film will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the film.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is working on his forthcoming film tentatively titled NTR 30. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the film will be marking the Telugu debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to release later this year. Additionally, Jr NTR is working with director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film and will also be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.