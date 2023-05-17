NTR 30 Update: Makers To Unveil Title, First Look Of Jr NTR Starrer On His Birthday?

Jr. NTR’s highly anticipated yet-untitled project with director Koratala Siva is creating a buzz among fans. The film, referred to as NTR 30, had an official launch in March. Reports suggest that the makers are planning to unveil the title and the first look on May 20th, which happens to be Jr. NTR's birthday.

NTR 30 marks the reunion of Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva after their successful collaboration in the film Janatha Garage. Excitement among fans has reached a new level with the news that the movie will also feature Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, making their Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan is set to portray the antagonist in the film.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan joined the film’s set, receiving a warm welcome from the team. Pictures of the grand welcome circulated on social media, intensifying fan’s curiosity. Ever since the project was announced, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. With reports circulating on social media about the title and first look release on Jr. NTR’s birthday, the anticipation has skyrocketed.

The music for NTR 30 will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Kenny Bates, renowned for his work in action sequences in movies like Mission Impossible and Transformers, has been roped in as the stunt director. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR has several other exciting projects in the pipeline. He is set to star in an action film with director Prashanth Neel, and he will also collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukherji. Furthermore, he has announced an upcoming project with filmmaker Vetimaaran.

Jr. NTR's request to fans

In a recent statement, Jr. NTR requested fans to be patient and avoid incessantly seeking updates as it puts unnecessary pressure on the team. He emphasised that sharing frequent updates might lead to the release of information that lacks substance, which could disappoint fans. He also highlighted that this kind of pressure is not healthy for actors and filmmakers alike.

Fans eagerly await the grand reveal of the title and first look poster on Jr. NTR’s birthday, hoping that the film will live up to their expectations and further elevate his already stellar career.