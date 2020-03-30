Jwala Gutta harassed with abuse and racist taunts, complains to Hyderabad, Chennai Police

Jwala Gutta lost her cool at trolls on Twitter after she expressed her concern over the situation of migrant workers amid the ongoing national lockdown and abuse over her photograph with actor-boyfriend Vishnu Vishal. The badminton star claimed she was abused with racist taunts like ‘half corona’ over her stance amid the fight against coronavirus/COVID-19. The 36-year-old even complained to the Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad Police handles on the microblogging platform.

READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Badminton Sensation Jwala Gutta Has A Message For The Voters

Jwala had shared a picture with Vishnu a few days ago, and shared how they were following ‘social distancing’ at the moment to prevent coronavirus. As a troll abused her over the post, she tagged the Tamil Nadu and Chennai police handles, after which the abusive account was no longer active.

Wow so u r abusing me?? One sec @TNPOLICE_HQ how do I report this?? Pls look in to this account which is abusing me!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

Not going to block u...will definitely report u! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

READ:Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

Even Vishnu reacted to the post and wrote how the troll was ‘hiding behind someone’s face in his profile picture and even threatened the troll with the ‘biggest lesson’ once the lockdown was over.

Haha as usual a coward hiding behind someonez dp...

They all r d same...🤭 — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 29, 2020

Just wait for this #lockdown to finish finish..you wil learn the biggest lesson of your life..:) — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 29, 2020

READ:Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Make It Official With 'new Beginnings' Posts On New Year

Jwala then tagged the Hyderabad Police account as well as, claiming that the person was targetting her community with ‘racist’ comments.

@chennaipolice_ @hydcitypolice I want to report this id which is targeting n abusing me n my people continuously and also throwing racial comments at me...I want u to take immediate action... — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

The Commonwealth Games medallist had supported Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on supporting migrant workers, while urging them to stay at their current locations. Jwala then vented out, asking if showing empathy for people struggling without daily essentials was wrong. She asked if people were losing their humanness and if the sensibilities of people at the moment were ‘real.’

Here’s the post

Is it so wrong to have empathy??? So much trolling just because I empathised with people who r struggling with no food no shelter??calling me half corona n what not cos I empathised?!

Are we losing our humanness?? What’s going on with our sensibilities?! Is this even real?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 29, 2020

READ:Jwala Gutta Takes Thinly-veiled 'bewajah' Jibe At Saina Nehwal For Joining BJP