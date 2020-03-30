The Debate
Jwala Gutta Harassed With Abuse And Racist Taunts; Complains To Hyderabad, Chennai Police

Badminton News

Jwala Gutta was harassed with abuse and racist taunts like 'half corona' on Twitter. The badminton star complained to the Hyderabad and Chennai Police.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jwala Gutta harassed with abuse and racist taunts, complains to Hyderabad, Chennai Police

Jwala Gutta lost her cool at trolls on Twitter after she expressed her concern over the situation of migrant workers amid the ongoing national lockdown and abuse over her photograph with actor-boyfriend Vishnu Vishal. The badminton star claimed she was abused with racist taunts like ‘half corona’ over her stance amid the fight against coronavirus/COVID-19. The 36-year-old even complained to the Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad Police handles on the microblogging platform.

READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Badminton Sensation Jwala Gutta Has A Message For The Voters

Jwala had shared a picture with Vishnu a few days ago, and shared how they were following ‘social distancing’ at the moment to prevent coronavirus. As a troll abused her over the post, she tagged the Tamil Nadu and Chennai police handles, after which the abusive account was no longer active.

 

READ:Jwala Gutta Gushes Over Beau Vishnu Vishal's Look In Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Aranya'

Even Vishnu reacted to the post and wrote how the troll was ‘hiding behind someone’s face in his profile picture and even threatened the troll with the ‘biggest lesson’ once the lockdown was over.

READ:Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Make It Official With 'new Beginnings' Posts On New Year

Jwala then tagged the Hyderabad Police account as well as, claiming that the person was targetting her community with ‘racist’ comments.

The Commonwealth Games medallist had supported Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on supporting migrant workers, while urging them to stay at their current locations. Jwala then vented out, asking if showing empathy for people struggling without daily essentials was wrong. She asked if people were losing their humanness and if the sensibilities of people at the moment were ‘real.’

Here’s the post

READ:Jwala Gutta Takes Thinly-veiled 'bewajah' Jibe At Saina Nehwal For Joining BJP

