Jyothika's Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Featuring Ace Actor And Suriya

Jyothika’s birthday calls for a celebration. Tamil industry’s heartthrob Suriya and his lady love Jyothika have become the epitome of couple goals. On the occasion of Suriya’s lady love, Jyothika’s birthday here are five songs that featured the Tamil industry’s most loved pair Suriya and Jyothika. See the list below.

Suriya Jyothika songs

1. Uyirin Uyire

Uyirin Uyire song featured in the movie Kaakha Kaakha. The movie released in the year 2003. Composed by Harris Jayaraj, Uyirin Uyire was sung by singer KK. The song is picturized on Tamil heartthrob Suriya and Jyothika. Uyirin Uyire was penned by Thamarai. Take a look at the music video below.

Also Read: Suriya's Top-rated Action Thriller Movies On IMDb You Should Not Miss

2. Ennai Konjam Maatri

Another classic from the film Kaakha Kaakha. The song featured Suriya who essayed the role of Anbuchelvan an uptight man and Jyothika who played Maya an easy-going girl. The music video portrays an untold romance between the two characters. Take a look at the video below.

Also Read: Swwapnil Joshi-Sai Tamhankar Starrer 'Tu Hi Re' Is A Remake Of Suriya's Tamil Movie?

3. Maja Maja

Maja Maja belonged to the movie Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The song featured Suriya and Jyothika in the lead roles. Maja Maja was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and S P Charan. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal is a romantic Tamil film that was directed by N. Krishna. Along with Suriya and Jyothika, the film also featured Bhumika, Shriya Sharma, Vadivelu, Sukanya and Santhanam. The film featured a soundtrack that was composed by A R Rahman and the lyrics were penned by Indian poet Vaali. The film was reportedly released three days before Suriya and Jyothika’s wedding.

Also Read: John Abraham's Chemistry Was Loved More With Which 'Force' Co-star; Genelia Or Sonakshi?

4. New York Nagaram

New York Nagaram sung by A R Rahman featured in the film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. It belonged to the album titled Nuvvu Nenu Prema. The music video featured Suriya as the husband who misses his wife essayed by Jyothika during his stay in New York. Rahman won the Filmfare Award for the Best Music Director in the Tamil category for the soundtrack. Take a look at the music video below.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Bereaved, Mother Passes Away

5. Ondra Renda

The song Ondra Renda was featured in the movie Kaakha Kaakha. Ondra Renda was sung by Bombay Jayashri and the music was composed by Harris Jayaraj. The music video featured Suriya and Jyothika in pivotal roles. Take a look at the music video below.

Image Credits: Still from Uyirin Uyire/ Ennai Konjam Maatri/ Suriya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.