John Abraham's Chemistry Was Loved More With Which 'Force' Co-star; Genelia Or Sonakshi?

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since. In his almost two-decade-long career, John has been seen working with various actors and superstars. Here is who out of Genelia D’Souza and Sonakshi Sinha looks better with John Abraham on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham's on-screen pair

John Abraham with Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza and John Abraham appeared together for the first time in Nishikant Kamat’s action thriller movie, Force (2011). The movie also cast Vidyut Jammwal and Raj Babbar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around vengeful gangster who targets and terrorizes an entire police unit and their families. The movie is a remake of Gautham Menon's successful Tamil movie, Kaakha Kaakha (2003) that starred Suriya and Jyothika as lead characters. Force released on 30 September 2011 and received mostly positive reviews upon its release.

Public and critics also praised John Abraham’s performance in the movie. Controversy broke out for the movie when in a scene where John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza were being married. Reportedly, sources claimed that the ceremony conducted was so authentic that had they completed the last round they would have actually been man and wife. In the second part of the movie, Force 2 (2016), that was a continuation of the first part, Genelia D’Souza played a cameo.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha and John Abraham were first seen together on-screen in Abhinay Deo’s Force 2 (2016). The movie also cast Tahir Raj Bhasin as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around ACP Yashvardhan who teams up with RAW Agent KK to bring down the mole within RAW. The movie reportedly earned â‚¹ 6.6 crores on its first day, becoming John Abraham's highest opening grosser. The movie faced problems due to demonetization that was active at the time of its release and reportedly earned â‚¹44.20 crores in India and â‚¹52.60 crores worldwide.

