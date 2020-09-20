Swwapnil Joshi-Sai Tamhankar Starrer 'Tu Hi Re' Is A Remake Of Suriya's Tamil Movie?

Tu Hi Re (2015) is a Marathi language romantic drama movie, directed by Sanjay Jadhav. The movie cast Sai Tamhankar, Tejaswini Pandit and Swwapnil Joshi as the lead characters. This is the third movie of the trio of Sanjay Jadhav, Swwapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar after Duniyadari (2013) and Pyaar Vali Love Story (2014).

The critically acclaimed movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office and received a lot of love from the fans. But, fans will be surprised to know that the movie is actually an official remake of Suriya starrer Tamil language movie, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006).

Tu Hi Re is a remake of a Suriya starrer Tamil movie?

Tu Hi Re starring Sai Tamhankar and Swwapnil Joshi as the lead characters is a remake of the Suriya starrer Tamil language movie, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006). The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Nandini and Siddharth, played by Sai Tamhankar and Swwapnil Joshi respectively, and the difficulties they have to face in order to be together. The movie received great reviews and was a huge commercial success.

Suriya starrer Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006) is a Tamil language romantic drama, written and directed by N Krishna. The movie also cast Jyothika, Bhumika, Shriya Sharma, Sukanya, Vadivelu, and Santhanam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a happily married man who faces an emotional conflict when his past lover comes back into his life.

The movie was released on August 8, 2006, that was three days before the wedding ceremony of Suriya and Jyothika took place. Bhumika Chawla made her comeback in the Tamil movie industry after five years with this movie.

The movie features a soundtrack composed by A. R. Rahman. The music of the film was released on 2 August 2006 by K. M. Musiq. Lyrics for all the songs of the movie were penned down by Vaali. Shreya Ghoshal won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South for Best Female Playback Singer for the rendition of the song Munbe Vaa. Rahman won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director Tamil for the soundtrack of the movie.

