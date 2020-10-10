Suriya's Top-rated Action Thriller Movies On IMDb You Should Not Miss

Actor Suriya has been a part of the Tamil industry for over 23 years now since his debut in 1997 with Nerrukku Ner. The actor has carved his niche in the industry with multiple action films and he impressed critics with his stunt sequences. Here are some of his top-rated movies on IMDb:

Kaakha Kaakha

Kaakha Kaakha is an action thriller film from the year 2013. The movie was written as well as helmed by Gautham Menon. Suriya and Jyothika play the lead in the movie alongside Jeevan. Suriya portrays the titular role of Anbuselvan, who is an IPS officer from Chennai. Further on in the story Jyothika is introduced as a schoolteacher named Maya. The film's cinematography was done by RD Rajasekhar, Harris Jayaraj composed the music and Kalaipuli Thanu made his comeback as a producer. The film has been remade in several languages after its release on August 1, 2003. It received high praise from critics. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10.

Ghajini

Ghajini is an action -thriller movie directed by AR Murugadoss which was bankrolled by Salem Chandrasekaran. The cast of the movie includes Suriya, Asin, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles along with Pradeep Rawat and Riyaz Khan in the supporting cast. The plot revolves around the life of a rich businessman who suffers from anterograde amnesia after his lover is killed in an attack by the antagonist. The plot follows him avenging the death of her with the help of polaroid photos, permanent tattoos, and a medical college student. The movie had RD Rajasekhar as its lead cinematographer and Anthony as the editor. IMDb rating for Ghajini is 7.5.

Rakhta Charitra 2

Rakta Charitra 2 is a political action thriller that follows the life of Paritala Ravindra. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the movie was written by Prashant Pandey and produced by Madhu Mantena, Chinna Vasudeva Reddy, and Sheetal Vinod Talwar. It is a sequel to the Vivek Oberoi starrer Rakhta Charitra, with Oberoi, Shatrughan Sinha, Sudeep, and Radhika Apte reprising their roles along with Suriya and Priyamani being added in supporting roles. It marks the debut of Suriya in the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Rakhta Charitra 2 has an IMDb rating of 6.4.

