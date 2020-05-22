Jyotika Refutes Rumours Of Playing Lead Role In 'Chandramukhi 2' With Raghava Lawrence

Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal, recently, interacted with members of the press where she was asked about her 2005 movie Chandramukhi's sequel. While reports claimed that Chandramukhi 2 makers approached Jyotika to reprise her role as Chandramukhi in the sequel, however, the actor rebuffed them saying that nobody approached her for the sequel. When asked who would be apt to play the role of Chandramukhi in the sequel, Jyotika took Simran's name.

Interestingly, Simran was reportedly the first choice for Jyotika's role in the 2005 hit movie. However, since the actor was planning on starting a family, she let go off the offer, which then landed in Jyotika's lap. Jyotika played the role of Chandramukhi and Ganga Senthilnathan in the film. Meanwhile, Chandramukhi 2's cast includes Kanchana fame, Raghava Lawrence, playing the role of King Vettaiyan (from song Ra Ra).

Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Prabhu, and Nayanthara, narrates the tale of a couple who after returning to their ancestral property face the wrath of a spirit. The P. Vasu directorial was an official remake on Mohanlal-Shobana-Suresh Gopi starrer Manichitrathazham (1993). The original movie is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time and so is the Tamil movie Chandramukhi. According to reports, Chandramukhi ran for 890 days in theatres of Tamil Nadu.

What's next for Jyotika?

On the work front, Jyotika will be next seen in JJ Fredricks' Ponmagal Vandhal. The movie stars Jyotika in the lead and has actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The upcoming film is Jyotika's maiden production under her banner 2D Entertainment, which she co-owns with husband Suriya.

The makers of the upcoming movie recently released the trailer of the courtroom drama. The trailer peeks into the life of a strong female lawyer and a case that she is handling. The movie touted to be a social drama will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020. Interestingly, the Jyotika starrer is one of the first movies to release on the OTT platform amid the lockdown.

