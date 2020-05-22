Jyotika Opens Up About OTT Release Of 'Ponmagal Vandhal' And Her Second Innings

South Indian actor Jyotika, in a tête-à-tête conversation with an online portal, seemed happy and elated about the release of her upcoming movie Ponmagal Vandhal. The JJ Fredrick directorial is going to be the first Tamil movie to premiere on an OTT platform. Talking about the same, Jyotika said that she is happy that her film will release in more than 200 countries and people across the globe will be able to see her work.

Initially, the makers of the upcomer received backlash from Kerala film exhibitors for skipping the theatrical release and heading to an OTT platform; however, with time things seem to have settled. Expressing her disappointment over the film skipping theatrical release, Jyotika said that nothing can replace the joy an actor or filmmaker gets when audiences cheer in theatres. However, in uncertain times like the current lockdown, an OTT release seems to be a feasible and temporary strategy that can benefit everyone in the cinema, she added.

Jyotika on her second innings

Jyotika, who returned to movies after a hiatus of seven years, has been part of some critically acclaimed films in her second innings. Talking about her second innings, Jyotika revealed that she was clear that she wanted to be a part of cinema that presented women in the right light.

Moreover, Jyotika added that she wanted to be part of films that celebrated womanhood and inspired them to take risks and believe in themselves. Rightly so, her roles in movies like 36 Vayadhinile and Kaatrin Mozhi among others celebrate women characters and their strengths.

Last seen in Jeethu Joseph's Thambi, Jyotika will be next seen in Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Jyotika in the lead and has actors like Parthiban, Pratap Pothen, and Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The upcoming film is Jyotika's maiden production under her banner 2D Entertainment, which she co-owns with husband Suriya. Although she has been one of the directors with the production house, this is the first time she taking the mantle of production in her hands.

Recently, Ponmagal Vandhal makers released the trailer of the courtroom drama. The trailer peeks into the life of a strong female lawyer and a case that she is handing. The movie touted to be a social drama and will be able for streaming later this month.

Ponmagal Vandhal will mark the directorial debut of JJ Fedrick. Calling her shooting experience exciting, Jyotika added that JJ Fedrick is a prolific filmmaker who never compromises on quality and is very passionate about his work. Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika in the lead will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 29, 2020.

