'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Teaser: Vijay And Aishwarya Reunite For A Political Thriller; Watch

The makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam released the teaser of the upcomer on Saturday. The movie that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead is reported to be a political thriller. The one minute forty second long teaser introduces the audience to the characters of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. The teaser reveals that Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer's plot revolves around industrialisation.

Check out Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser:

Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser starts with Vijay Sethupathi's voiceover, where he says, "After caste and religion, politics of the world revolves around air and water." Following which, the character of Aishwarya Rajesh is introduced, who also manages to create a strong impression with her character. The teaser released on Saturday has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube.

Ka Pae Ranasingam marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fourth collaboration after Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. The P. Virumandi directorial also features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles. Ka Pae Ranasingam is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh?

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcomer was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has films such as Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish at different stages of productions. Recently, Aishwarya Rajesh was seen in Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover. Although the movie failed at the box office, Rajesh managed to earn accolades for her performance.

