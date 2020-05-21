Vijay Sethupathi And Kamal Haasan To Share Screen Space In 'Thalaivan Irukkiraan'?

On Wednesday, a media report claimed that the makers of Thalaivan Irukkiraan approached Vijay Sethupathi to play a pivotal role in the upcomer. The movie that is currently in pre-production also stars Kamal Haasan in the lead. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming project. Interestingly, Thalaivan Irukkiraan is reportedly the sequel of Kamal Haasan starrer 1992 hit movie Thevar Magan.

Recently, in a media interaction, Kamal Haasan revealed that his long-stalled film Thalaivan Irukkiraan would see the daylight soon. He also revealed that the upcoming movie is the sequel to his 1992 film Thevar Magan. Following Kamal Haasan's interview, there have been speculations surrounding the movie's cast. Now, reports have confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the role of Nassar's son in Thalaivan Irukkiraan. Interestingly, Naseer played the antagonist in Thevar Magan.

Also Read | Michael Westmore's Daughter Mckenzie Shares Throwback Pictures With Kamal Haasan

Thevar Magan, starring Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, Revathi, Gautami in the lead, narrates the tale of a father and son. The 1992 hit movie was directed by Bharathan and produced by Kamal Haasan and Chandrahasan under their banner Raaj Kamal Films. Meanwhile, the details regarding the cast and crew of the sequel (Thalaivan Irukkiraan) is reported to be revealed soon.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan On Her First Film 'Luck' Alongside Sanjay Dutt And Kamal Haasan's Reaction

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2. The movie, starring Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth in the lead is directed by Shankar. The movie touted to be the sequel to Haasan's 1996 hit movie of the same name. Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan has reportedly signed a movie with Gautham Vasudev Menon, and an untitled movie with Anushka Shetty in the lead.

Also Read | Thittam Irandu's First Poster Featuring Aishwarya Rajesh Out, Announces Vijay Sethupathi

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Fan Association Files Complaint Against Perpetrators For Hurling Abuses

Meanwhile. Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcomer was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.