Thittam Irandu's First Poster Featuring Aishwarya Rajesh Out, Announces Vijay Sethupathi

On Thursday, Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media to release the first look poster of his co-star and friend Aishwarya Rajesh's next movie's poster. The film, titled Thittam Irandu, is reported to be a mystery-thriller helmed by short film director and actor Vignesh Karthick.

Wishing the team great success, Vijay Sethupathi wrote: "What is Plan B? - @MiniStudio_ & @SixerEnt's New Mystery Thriller starring @aishu_dil, titled as #ThittamIrandu (PLAN B) Happy to Launch #ThittamIranduFirstLook." (sic)

Check out the poster of Thittam Irandu:

The first look poster of Thittam Irandu has an image of Aishwarya Rajesh made of fingerprints and other things like a laptop, pistol, phone, case files, among other things. Going by the poster of Thittam Irandu, it seems that the movie will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. The forthcoming film is reportedly in pre-production and will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

In an old interview with an online portal, Aishwarya Rajesh had revealed that Vignesh Karthick, the director of Thittam Irandu, approached her while she was shooting for Kousalya Krishnamurthy (the Telugu remake of Kanaa), back in 2019. She exclaimed that she was spell-bound by the script, and agreed to be a part instantly. Further in the interview, she also claimed that her character has come out the way she wanted, and expressed her excitement to start shooting for the upcomer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has films such as Ka Pae Ranasingam, Bhoomika, Tuck Jagadish at different stages of productions. Recently, Aishwarya Rajesh was seen in Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover. Although the movie failed at the box office, Rajesh managed to earn accolades for her performance.

