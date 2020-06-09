Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 Set To Premiere, Makers To Officially Announce Soon

Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 has been in the talks since a long time. It was earlier reported that the show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But according to a new report, the show will soon be airing and it will feature Kamal Hasaan as the host. Read on to know more details:

Tamil Bigg Boss Season 4 to air soon?

According to reports, it is being stated that makers of the reality TV show Tamil Bigg Boss are all set for the season 4 of the show. It is also being said that actor Kamal Hasaan will be hosting the fourth season of the show just like its previous three seasons. The premiere date might be delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Reports also state that the shooting of season four has started already and the makers will soon come up with an announcement to make season four official.

Reports further state that Bigg Boss will happen later this year. According to reports, a few celebrities have been approached by the official channel. It states that Bigg Boss season 4 contestants may include VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, music artist Shivangi, Pugazh, and TikTok sensation Elakkiya. They have been approached by the makers and the list of contestants is to be made official yet.

In the first season of Tamil Bigg Boss, Arav Nafeez and Snehan had emerged as the winner and the runner up, respectively. In the second season of Bigg Boss, Riythvika was the winner while Aishwarya Dutta was the runner-up. In season 3 of the show, Mugen Rao emerged as the winner and Sandy Master became the runner up.

Kamal Hasaan has been a part of the show since its inception. On the work front, Kamal Hasaan was last seen in the sequel of Vishwaroopam. It was released back in 2018 and received mixed reviews from critics. Hasaan is all set to appear next in the film Indian 2, Sabaash Naidu, and Thevar Magan 2. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of Sabaash Naidu as the shoot of the film has been completed.

