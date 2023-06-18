Kajal Aggarwal Is A Woman On A Mission In The Satyabhama Teaser

The makers of Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film have finally revealed the title of the venture along with a teaser. Helmed by Akhil Degala, the film appears to be woman-centric as the actress plays the lead role of a fierce and fearless cop. The movie is titled Satyabhama.

3 things you need to know

Satyabhama is Kajal Aggarwal's 60th film.

It is produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Kajal Aggarwal will be celebrating her 38th birthday tomorrow (June 19).

Kajal Aggarwal is a fierce cop in the teaser

The teaser, which is over a minute long, opens with a woman clad in a saree and bangles driving up to and entering a police station. In the next frame, we see an officer coming out of a cell after beating up someone in the lock-up, presumably a goon. He offers a stick to the woman walking towards the cell, but she refuses it.

Next, we see the woman herself beating the goon black and blue. After this severe thrashing, the goon agrees to confess. Towards the end of the video, Kajal is introduced as Satyabhama, a fierce cop.

On seeing her bleeding knuckles (due to broken bangles) a lady officer remarks, "Ma'am, you should have hit him without the bangles." To this, Kajal gives a befitting reply while extracting a broken piece of bangle from her wounded hand.

A surprise treat for Kajal fans

Kajal Aggarwal also shared a poster of the film on her Instagram handle, in which she is seen walking towards a car. She dons a formal look, dressed in a black shirt and grey trousers. The actress captions the picture saying, "My next with a super talented team! Something I've never done before." The teaser for Satyabhama was released ahead of Kajal’s birthday on June 19.

(A poster of Satyabhama | Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Apart from Satyabhama, the actress has several other films lined up including Bhagavanth Kesari, Indian 2, as well as two untitled films.