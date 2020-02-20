The Debate
'Indian 2': Kajal Aggarwal Shares How She Narrowly Escaped Being Injured

Others

Indian 2 sets saw a horrific accident, which claimed 3 lives. Kajal Aggarwal spoke about this issue in a brief tweet shared by her on social media.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian 2

A horrific incident on the sets of Indian 2 occurred, which claimed the lives of three crew members. The accident left the crew and cast members shocked and in dismay. According to a news portal, ten members of the crew were severely injured and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also Read | 'Indian 2' Fatal Accident: Production House Condoles Deaths Of 3 After On-set Crane Crash

Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal speaks about the issue

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh & Other Celebs Pay Respects To Deceased In 'Indian 2' Accident

This ghastly incident occurred after a crane fell off onto the sets, claiming the lives of three crew members and leaving the rest with injuries. The cast members soon offered their condolences to those deceased after finding out about this accident. Kamal Hasan and the director were supposedly shooting at the same spot just moments before this incident occurred.

Also Read | 'Indian 2' Accident: Amritha Aiyer Reveals Similar Accident Took Place On Sets Of 'Bigil'

Recently actor Kajal Aggarwal spoke about this issue by taking to Twitter to express her grief and condolences. The actor mentioned her shock and denial in the Twitter post, she also revealed that she was just a fraction of time away before the accident happened. Kajal expressed her gratitude towards life and even thanked her luck for getting out in time.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Escaped Fatal 'Indian 2' Crane Accident By 10 Seconds; Team Condoles Deaths

Kajal also wrote about the three deceased by naming them and said that her heart aches for their families. She offered her condolences to their families. Several other actors from the South Indian industry mentioned their grief over this issue including Amritha Aiyer and Ramesh Bala. The two also tweeted their condolences and revealed a similar incident that occurred at the same location at the time when they were shooting for Bigil.

 

 

Published:
