'Indian 2': Kajal Aggarwal Shares How She Narrowly Escaped Being Injured

A horrific incident on the sets of Indian 2 occurred, which claimed the lives of three crew members. The accident left the crew and cast members shocked and in dismay. According to a news portal, ten members of the crew were severely injured and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal speaks about the issue

This ghastly incident occurred after a crane fell off onto the sets, claiming the lives of three crew members and leaving the rest with injuries. The cast members soon offered their condolences to those deceased after finding out about this accident. Kamal Hasan and the director were supposedly shooting at the same spot just moments before this incident occurred.

Recently actor Kajal Aggarwal spoke about this issue by taking to Twitter to express her grief and condolences. The actor mentioned her shock and denial in the Twitter post, she also revealed that she was just a fraction of time away before the accident happened. Kajal expressed her gratitude towards life and even thanked her luck for getting out in time.

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

Kajal also wrote about the three deceased by naming them and said that her heart aches for their families. She offered her condolences to their families. Several other actors from the South Indian industry mentioned their grief over this issue including Amritha Aiyer and Ramesh Bala. The two also tweeted their condolences and revealed a similar incident that occurred at the same location at the time when they were shooting for Bigil.

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

