Did Kajal Aggarwal Just Hint At Sequel Of 'Thuppakki'? Watch Video

Several recent media reports have been suggesting that a sequel to Thalapathy Vijay’s hit film Thuppakki might be in the making. The news has been doing the rounds since quite some time. Kajal Aggarwal might have now spilled the beans on the same in the latest video. Read on:

Kajal Aggarwal to play the female lead in Thuppakki sequel?

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Kajal Aggarwal was asked whether she will be working again with Thalapathy Vijay. On this, Kajal Aggarwal replied by saying that he is one of his favourite co-actors and that she loves working with him. She went on to reveal that she will be collaborating with the actor very soon.

If one has to believe the recent media reports and join it with Kajal Aggarwal’s revelation, then it can be assumed that she was talking about Thuppakki sequel. The actor romanced Vijay in Thupakki as well. So with the recent rumours going around, Kajal Aggarwal might have just given confirmation about the same. However, any official confirmation is yet to be given by the makers.

Check out the video here:

There have also been reports that Thalapathy Vijay is being paid a jaw-dropping ₹100 crores for his role in the film. According to the rumours, Vijay’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss who was also the director of Thuppakki. Even though none of these reports has been confirmed yet, just the news of these have made fans excited.

Thuppakki is one of the most loved and popular films of Thalapathy Vijay. The original had Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal and Jayaram in pivotal roles along with Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal. Thuppakki was also remade into the 2014 Bollywood hit film, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

