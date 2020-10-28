Kajal Aggarwal Ready To Tie The Knot, Beau Gautam Shares Sweet Pre-wedding Click

Kajal Aggarwal, well-known for her work in films like Singham, Special 26, had very recently announced her marriage with beau Gautam Kitchlu, who is a well-known interior designer. The actress, who has usually kept her personal life under wraps, never shies away from showing off her beau on social media. Gautam Kitchlu in turn has posted an image with a small insight on their upcoming marriage ceremony on his Instagram with a message; let’s have a look at it.

Gautam Kitchlu shares post on their upcoming nuptials

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding date, which was announced a few weeks ago, is October 30, 2020, which is barely just two days away. The couple and their wedding ceremonies are about to begin, which was visible in Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram post. Gautam shared the post of the upcoming ceremonies with a message.

The message in the caption of the post reads, “A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched” Through this post, he has essentially announced the beginning of all the wedding ceremonies that take place in Indian culture.

Both Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have previously posted on their Instagram accounts about their upcoming marriage after making it public. Kajal Agarwal had shared their photos on Instagram on Dusshera with the caption “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”. While her husband has also posted an image of wedding kurtas with the caption “Wedding shopping! Which designers do you think are making my wedding outfits? #wedding #weddingshopping #indianwear #menswear”.

Fans wish the couple on Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram post

Her fans spent no time and expense to wish the couple on the upcoming nuptials. On his latest post, Gautam Kitchlu’s Instagram was flooded with comments filled with the word ‘Congratulations’. Many also commented saying that the couple looks great together, and also wished them a happy married life ahead. The couple will now get busy in the various wedding ceremonies before finally tying the knot on October 30.

