Kajal Agarwal Shares Pic With Fiancé Gautam Kitchlu; Wishes Fans A Happy Dussehra

Actor Kajal Agarwal has taken to Instagram to wish her fans and followers a 'Happy Dussehra'. The happy picture of Kajal and her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu is giving Instagrammers some serious couple goals. Have a look at Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram post and the comments on it.

Kajal Agarwal’s Instagram Post with Gautam

Yesterday, on October 25, 2020, Kajal Agarwal shared a picture with her husband-to-be Gautam Kitchlu to wish her followers a Happy Dussehra. She uploaded a series of pictures where the two strike a pose for the camera, the first of which is a charming click as the two are caught laughing in a candid. The actor donned a blue sharara set, with her hair open and huge chandbalis, while Gautam Kitchlu was seen in a black kurta-pyjama set.

The actor wrote in her caption - ''Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug'' and added her wedding hashtag which is #KajGautKitched. The post has received over 8 lakh likes and around 3k comments from friends and fans. Have a look at some of the comments here.

Kajal Agarwal’s Wedding

Agarwal took to her Instagram on October 6, 2020, as she shared the news with her followers about getting married to beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Her message said – “It gives me immense pleasure to share that I am getting married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in Mumbai in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit… Thank you for your unending support.” The post has received a huge number of congratulatory messages and wishes in the comments section, from various people in the industry and fans too.

Kajal Agarwal’s upcoming web-series

Kajal Agarwal announced on Saturday, October 24, 2020, that she will soon be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s web-series Live Telecast. The web-series will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and it is the actor’s digital debut. She shared the poster of the show with the caption – “Presenting my debut on @disneyplushotstarvip coming soon - LIVE TELECAST @venkat_prabhu”.

