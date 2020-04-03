Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Thuppakki' Will Make You Fall In Love With Her

Starring actors Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal, the movie Thuppakki was a commercial hit and went on to be the highest-grossing films of the year. The movie follows the life of a soldier, who comes home for vacation until he finds out something fishy happening around him and sets to save his city from it. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as the love affair, a fun-loving and beautiful girl. Here are some of her best moments from Thuppakki that will make you love the film, all over again.

Best moments of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Thuppakki

When she makes a grand entry

Kajal Aggarwal's entry in the movie Thuppakki itself is one of the best moments from the movie Thuppakki. Vijay, who just returns home for a vacation from the Indian army, is taken to Kajal Aggarwal's home with a marriage proposal. As Vijay and his family desperately wait to see his wife-to-be, she enters in a beautiful saree, making it one of the best moments in the movie. Vijay later decides not to marry Kajal because she is a simple girl, while Vijay wants to marry a sporty and athletic girl.

She turns out to be a sporty girl?

Vijay denies marrying Kajal Aggarwal after he finds her to innocent and sweet, while he had been looking for a girl who is athletic. However, one day Vijay attends a women's boxing match and finds out Kajal Aggarwal has is also a participant. This leaves Vijay surprised while Kajal Aggarwal, who is in the boxing ring, beats a girl down, imagining him in place of her.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Has A Witty Reply To A Fan Asking How Fast She Learned The 'Butta Bomma' Steps

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Updates About Being Stuck In Jordan; Seeks Help To Return To India

Trespassing her fiance's house

Kajal Aggarwal is shown as a sporty girl in the movie Thuppakki. She once enters her fiance's house from his window, to meet him and spend some time together. The way she scares him and conducts a room tour makes it one of her moments from the movie.

When she proposes Vijay

In the movie Thuppakki, Kajal Aggarwal refuses to marry Vijay but when she attends one of her friend's wedding, she realises that her friend who happens to be the ex-beauty queen of their college settles down for a man who isn't as good looking as her. This scares Kajal Aggarwal and she decides to marry Vijay and sets to propose him which is also another best scene from the movie.

Also Read: Did Kajal Aggarwal Just Hint At Sequel Of 'Thuppakki'? Watch Video

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Will Make You Yearn For A Holiday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.