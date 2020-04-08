Kajal Aggarwal's Unforgettable Moments From The Telugu Superhit 'Sardaar Gabbar Singh'

Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007, and since then, she has never looked back. One of her most memorable films is Sardaar Gabbar Singh. This 2016 film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

In this film, Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a police officer. Kajal Aggarwal is seen in the role of his love interest. The story revolves around the residents of Rathanpur who are facing the wrath of the villain Bhairav Singh who wants to build a mine in the settleman area.The villagers find out about the bravery of the officer named Gabbar Singh played by Pawan Kalyan. They ask him for help, and he takes on the oppressors to save the village. Here is the trailer of the film

Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From 'Sardaar Gabbar Singh'

Kajal Aggarwal meets Sardaar Gabbar Singh for the first time

Kajal Aggarwal is seen sitting at the edge of the waterfall. While she sits there and enjoys natur. Later, Sardaar Gabbar Singh reaches there and looks at her. He then leaves from there, but steps on some leaves and makes a noise. Kajal turns and looks out to see who is there. After looking at her, the actor becomes speechless and starts to walk away from her. All of a sudden, a branch falls on her pushing her off the cliff. At that moment, Sardaar Gabbar Singh catches her and saves her.

Kajal Aggarwal on her childhood memory

Kajal Aggarwal is a princess in the film and she reveals that her father was going to leave her and go for some time. So she gets sad and then her father gives her a toy.

Kajal Aggarwal goes looking for Sardaar Gabbar Singh

Kajal Aggarwal, who has fooled Sardaar Gabbar Singh, goes to see what he is doing. She is spotted by him. She then tries to run away from them, but is caught by Sardaar Gabbar Singh. They share some romantic time together, making it one of the best moments of the film.

