Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Cute Childhood Picture Of Herself During AMA; Check Out

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and had an interactive session with her fans on social media. The actor asked her fans to send in their questions and she would be answering them. While she answered a number of questions on social media, she also shared a childhood picture of herself.

Kajal Agarwal posts childhood picture on fan's request

Kajal Aggarwal’s was asked to post a “cute childhood pic” of herself by her fan. The request read, “Want to see how beautiful you were in your childhood, please”. The actor posted a picture of herself in a blue and white coloured frock and her hair tied up in two ponytails. Check it out Kajal Aggarwal’s childhood picture below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Source: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Kajal Aggarwal's AMA on Instagram

Kajal Agarwal did not stop there and went on to share some more memories and secrets from her childhood. The actor was asked by her fans to post a picture from with her childhood friends and she did not disappoint the fan. In the picture, Kajal Aggarwal was seen having a laugh with her friends as she wore a powder blue t-shirt and black pants. Check out the picture of Kajal Aggarwal with her childhood friends.

Kajal Aggarwal's photos

Source: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal also revealed her childhood dream and what she wanted to become as a child. A fan asked her to reveal, "What was your dream in childhood?" The actor shared that she wanted to become an astronaut. She added in the post that she hopes that she would get to play one soon! Check out the post below.

source: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Kajal Aggarwal's movies

Kajal Aggarwal was previously seen in Comali, which is a Tamil language comedy film directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and the film released in 2019. The film starred Jayam Ravi, Yogi Babu apart from Kajal Aggarwal. The actor has several upcoming movies in her kitty that includes, Hey Sinamika, directed by Brinda, Mosagullu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga and Indian 2. Kajal will also be seen in Paris Paris, that is an official remake of Hindi film, Queen. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Image credits: Kajal Aggarwal IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.