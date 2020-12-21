Kajal Aggarwal Shares Another Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Project 'Kitched' With Husband

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle and shared another glimpse from her upcoming project. Apparently, the actor’s husband is also involved in the project, which she teased about on her Instagram handle. She revealed that the project will be revealed on December 22, that is tomorrow and it's titled 'Kitched'.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tease their fans with their upcoming project

In the recent video teaser, Kajal Aggarwal was seen with her husband and the two were seen sipping coffee while working on their laptop. While the actor wore a pink tank top and a pair of blue denim, her husband wore a formal blue shirt. While the caption in the video read, “Creativity” the caption on the post read, “See you tomo. #Kitched 22.12.2020”. Watch the video below

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react to Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram post

As soon as the latest video post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, a number of friends of the couple too "liked" the video. A number of people showered the couple with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable they looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable the couple was in the video and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal had shared another video in which she was seen climbing the stairs. She was seen flipping her hair back as she wore a pink tank top and pink pants. The video caption read, “Defining Aesthetics" and the caption of the post read, “Wait for it”. Check out the post below.



Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu's too shared the posts on his Instagram. A while back, he had also shared another video clip of Kajal with the video on the theme "celebrating life". The video was from the "Kitched" series and the video was captioned, "Coming soon". Check out the video below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.