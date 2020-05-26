Kajal Aggarwal's Highest-rated Hindi Films That You Must Watch

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian Film Industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also manage to grab Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 and has never looked back. In this time of lockdown, many have additional free time on their hands, and to make the most of it here are some of the highest-rated Kajal Aggarwal Hindi films that you can watch. The films are based on IMDb ratings.

Kajal Aggarwal's highest-rated Hindi films

Special 26 (2013)

This is one of the most successful films in which Kajal Aggarwal has been in. In this film, she is seen as the love interest of the film's lead, played by Akshay Kumar. Kajal Aggarwal belongs to an orthodox family who is forced to marry against her will. But she escapes from her house to liver with Akshay. She is seen as a character motivator in the film and completes the story arc. The film is rated 8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Singham (2011)

Singham was her return to Bollywood after her debut film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She was seen in several south Indian films before Singham and had gained a lot of fans in the other film industries too. Singham was her new break into the Hindi film industry. Her role in Singham was appreciated by fans and the film was loved by the audience. In the film, Kajal is seen as the love interest of the lead charter played by Ajay Devgn. She also plays a crucial motivator to the lead and helps the hero to take the villain down. The film has 6.8 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016)

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was the last movie Kajal Aggarwal has done in Bollywood. This is because she is busy making films in other languages. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was an action, drama and romance film that received a lot of love from die-hard Kajal Aggarwal fans. She was seen as the leading lady in this film. The story of this film centred on an ex-mixed martial arts artist Sooraj, played by Randeep Hooda, and Jenny who is sculptor artist played by Kajal Aggarwal. Their fate intertwines as their pasts are revealed while the duo is in a blooming relationship. The film has 6.5 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

