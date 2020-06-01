Actor Kajal Aggarwal's Hugely Anticipated Upcoming Movies List For 2020

Kajal Aggarwal's hugely anticipated upcoming movies list for 2020 includes movies like Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika among others. Read on to know more about the list of her upcoming movies for the year 2020.

Kajal Aggarwal Upcoming movies

Mosagallu

Mosagallu is one of the highly anticipated movies of Kajal Aggarwal. The Telugu movie is based on one of the world's biggest I.T. scams. The movie is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin while it is produced under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Mosagallu stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles where actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Sunil Shetty would be seen in prominent roles.

Paris Paris

Paris Paris is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The Tamil movie stars Kajal in the role of the protagonist that was played by Kangana Ranaut in its Hindi counterpart. The Hindi film went on to make huge numbers at the box office and Kangana received huge praises for her performance. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Saga

Kajal Aggarwal's next Hindi movie would be the film titled Mumbai Saga. It is an action-crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie has an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Sharman Joshi. The movie is set up in the decade of 1980s and 1990s and shows the face of Mumbai when the Mill's were being closed to make malls and high rise buildings.

Indian 2

Tamil director Shankar's next Tamil flick Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film. It stars Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu who would be reprising their roles from the original movie. It would also include the new cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Promo Image courtesy: kajal Aggarwal Instagram

